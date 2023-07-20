1
Menu
News

Watch how a University of Ghana student fumbled while reciting national anthem

Djcbjd.png The student reciting the pledge

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A female student at the University of Ghana has become the center of discussion after a video capturing her mistake while reciting the national pledge was posted on Twitter, by the university's radio station, Radio Univers.

The incident occurred during the Student Representative Council (SRC) day event, where the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Apphia Amfo, was in attendance.

The episode was shared by Univers TV on Twitter with the caption “The moment a student recited the national pledge” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

In the video, the student is seen standing in the midst of a filled ISSER auditorium on the campus of the university as she recited the national pledge, she stumbled over some of the words, leading to some ruckus from the audience.

The applause from the crowd seemed to magnify her discomfort, and she momentarily shied away from the microphone upon realizing her mistake.

However, amidst the noise and fans in the auditorium, she regained her composure and continued with her recitation. Her fellow students, recognizing her efforts, cheered her on across the finishing line.

Watch the video below:



AM/SARA

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals
Related Articles: