Watch how a washing bay attendant attracted plaudits after he returned $4000 and GH¢25,000 to customer

The young man laid on the floor as the customer sprayed money on him and blessed him

It seems to be a season of stories of people with integrity as another story of a young man who exhibited integrity has popped up online.

In a post shared by an influencer on Facebook and sighted by GhanaWeb, Francis Kennedy Ocloo, he narrated how a young man who worked at a washing bay in Kumasi attracted the outpour of blessings from one of his customers after he generously returned a huge sum of money the latter left at his end.



He explained that the young man returned a total of $4000 and GHc25,000.



“The young man on the floor works at a washing Bay in Kumasi. Somebody went to wash his car and left his bag containing $4000 and 25,000ghs. This young man (on the floor) saw it, kept it overnight and returned it to the owner the next day.



“When the owner received his bag, everything was intact. He blessed him, spoke to his colleagues about Christ and rewarded the young man generously for demonstrating such a rare trait in this sin-sick world. Integrity pays !!" he wrote.





Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that a taxi driver had earned plaudits on social media after a video of his act of sincerity went viral.



As shared by Okay FM, the taxi driver returned a substantial amount of money left in his car by one of his passengers.



The passenger, a fish trader at the Mallam Atta Market in Accra on Friday, May 6, 2022, boarded the taxi and left behind an amount of GH¢8,000 in the cab.



The driver, who later found the money in his car, returned the amount to the woman at her residence, where he had dropped her off the previous day.



In the viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the emotional trader is seen hugging the driver while showering praise and appreciation on the honest taxi driver amidst tears.

“Thank you, brother, we have not been able to have sleep,” the woman is heard saying in the video.



