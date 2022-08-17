Watch how an autistic child struggled to get her Ghana Card due to hypersensitivity

Nana Yaa Ohenewa Kuffuor going through the NIA registration process

A video of a Ghanaian girl with autism struggling to get her Ghana Card from the National Identification Authority has emerged.

Nana Yaa Ohenewa Kuffuor, who is hyper-sensitive to light found it very difficult to allow the staff to capture her eyes as part of the required steps in the process to acquire the Ghana Card.



The NIA as part of the registration process captures the eye sight and touch details of the card bearer.



Nana Yaa who couldn’t sit after the first attempt, had challenges, she stood up and moved around uncomfortably while her mum tried singing to calm her down.



In a Facebook post, her mother appealed to the NIA to make provision for persons like her daughter who may not only be hypersensitive to light but may have other disabilities which will make the registration process difficult.



She also called on the authorities to put in alternative measures to replace the current system which requires the capturing of the eyes among others.



She however commended the NIA staff at the Achimota Neoplan branch for their patience during the exercise.

A hypersensitivity reaction is an extreme or unnecessary immune response that the body has to an antigen.



People who are hypersensitive to light sometimes suffer photophobia which is linked to the connection between cells in your eyes that detect light and a nerve that goes to your head.



Below is the video







