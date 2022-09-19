Watch how commonwealth leaders rode on a bus to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Picture of Kenya's president and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu in a bus

A video of how commonwealth heads of government arrived at the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II has emerged on social media.

In the video, which has since gone viral, busses were captured carrying the heads of government while USA's President Joe Biden was allowed to ride in with his convoy.



Aside from the video, a picture of Kenya's president and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu was captured on the bus with other leaders.



The world's longest-serving leader, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II , was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022, via a statement from the royal family.

Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.



She became Queen at 25 and remained on the throne for seven decades before her death.



Elizabeth II was Queen of the United Kingdom and Head of State for 14 other jurisdictions.



Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, 73, was named her successor. By that, he became King of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. His wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort.



