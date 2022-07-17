Watch how delegates hooted at Chairman Wontumi for leading John Boadu's campaign

NPP holds Annual Delegates Conference

Justin Frimpong Koduah beats John Boadu to win General Secretary



Social media users troll John Boadu after heavy defeat



Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in his effort to get the regional delegates to vote for his friend, John Boadu, the then General Secretary of the party, rather received an unwelcoming surprise.



Regional delegates gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium, whiles being entreated to vote for John Boadu, rather decided to hoot at Chairman Wontumi.



Captured shouting and clapping 'away' 'away,' the delegates booed the popular chairman away, in the presence of John Boadu.

Before that dramatic incident at the stadium, however, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, issued a strong warning to the Ashanti Regional Chairman.



This was after Chairman Wontumi and other 15 regional chairmen openly declared their support for John Boadu ahead of the just-ended national executive conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking with Accra-based TV3, Kennedy Agyapong said, “my brother Wontumi should cool down. He should cool down [because] he doesn’t own this party. He doesn’t at all. He has to cool down."



To him, Wontumi was "whipping all [regional] chairmen to raise their hands reluctantly. All of them have been embarrassed. If it had been anywhere, all the chairmen would resign.”



Kennedy Agyapong further noted that he has learnt his lesson, which is why he decided not to support any candidate because openly supporting a candidate leads to disunity.

Meanwhile, Justin Frimpong Koduah has won the General Secretary position of the governing NPP.



The legal practitioner polled 2,857 votes to beat John Boadu, who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.







The results of the other candidates were as follows: Iddrisu Musah - 104 votes, Ramseyer Ahmed – 8 votes, Charles Bissue – 12 votes, and Frederick Ansah – 50 votes.



Justin Frimpong Kodua will serve as the General Secretary of the party for the next four years.

JFK is the former Deputy Regional Youth Organiser in 2010 and a member of the NPP Ashanti Regional campaign team in 2008.



He also served as a member of the National Youth Wing of the party as a Chairman of the Legal Committee of the youth wing.







BOG/EA