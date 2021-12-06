Watch how drivers turn lorry stations into football parks

Mon, 6 Dec 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Drivers on strike
Commuters stranded in parts of Accra
Drivers on sit-down strike
As passengers continue to be stranded due to the sit-down strike by a coalition of Commercial Transport Operators, a video has emerged of what the main station at Ashaiman in Accra has been turned into.
In a live video shared by Ghana Yensom on Accra FM on Facebook, it shows how the commercial vehicle drivers have turned the empty lorry parks into playing areas for football.
The early morning fun being had by the drivers also shows a number of stranded passengers loitering about.
Watch the video here:
