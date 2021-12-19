Watch how women led Akoto Afriyie to NPP conference ground with hot 'jama'

John Boadu commends NPP members for adhering to protocols

Bawumia mocks NDC at NPP conference



Over 6000 attend NPP conference



In the Biblical story of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, an account is given of how women laid down their cloth and materials for the donkey-riding Jesus Christ to pass on.



Jesus Christ per the account was given a rousing welcome into Jerusalem by a crowd, mostly women who sang and hailed him.



It is 2021 and the donkey may not be a necessary means of transport but an episode of women leading a personality into 'Jerusalem' has been replayed as Agric Minister, Dr Akoto Afriyie was led to the NPP conference by a group of jama-singing women.

The women who had their ‘dondo’ and other singing materials, sang their hearts out and showered praises on Dr Akoto Afriyie.



Whiles the singing and dancing were ongoing, Dr Akoto Afriyie took it cool in the back seat of his four-wheel drive with occasional waves at the crowd.



Dr Akoto Afriyie is one of many persons believed to be interested in the flagbearer race of the party.



Watch the video below



