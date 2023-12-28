Watch kitchen setup of Chef Falila, the Ghanaian aiming to break world cook-a-thon record

From January 1-5, 2024, Falilatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian chef will attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Ahead of the 120-hours cook-a-thon, a video of Chef Falila’s kitchen set to host the event at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, has been shared on social media.



The video shows a full kitchen setup housed in a glass showcase and embossed with the images of Chef Falila and her record attempt.



Currently, another attempt by a Ghanaian is underway at the Akwaaba Village in Accra to break and set a new world record for the longest singing marathon.



The sing-a-thon by Afua Asantewaa, a journalist and an entrepreneur by profession has entered the fifth day today. She is aiming to break the current record of 105 hours and set a new record.



Meanwhile, Chef Falila ahead of her cooking marathon has been receiving similar support being extended to Asantewaa by Ghanaians.

Asantewaa since the commencement of her attempt has received motivational support from thousands of Ghanaians including celebrities and public personalities who have thronged the Akwaaba Village.



There has also been an outpouring of love and support by a good section of Ghanaians via social media.



Watch video of Chef Falila's kitchen setup below:







GA/SARA