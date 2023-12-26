Watch moment Gabby Otchere-Darko was sacked from live TV show for disrespecting panellist

A few years back, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), faced an embarrassing exit from a live television show after allegedly disrespecting a fellow panellist during a heated discussion.

The incident unfolded on a Joy News programme, NewsFile shared by a X user @KyeiMeshack, where Otchere-Darko was participating as one of the panel members.



The discussion took a contentious turn, leading to a verbal exchange between him and Dr. Omane Boamah.



In a video capturing the moment, the tension in the room was as visible as the host intervenes and requests Otchere-Darko to leave the set. The heated exchange began when Dr Omane Boamah indicated that J.B Danquah is not a founding father of this country.



Quickly, Gabby interjected and said that Dr Omane Boamah has no record to support his argument. Then he said that the argument being made by Dr Omane is pure stupidity.



The tension reached a boiling point, prompting the show's host, Samson Lardy to intervene and request that Otchere-Darko leave the set.

The host emphasised the need for an apology due to the use of inappropriate language on national television.



Although Otchere-Darko apologised to viewers and listeners, he refrained from apologising for the term "stupidity" used in response to Dr. Omane.



This refusal sparked further heated arguments among the panellists on the show.



As the host insisted on an apology or departure, Otchere-Darko chose the latter. To the surprise of the panellists and viewers, he removed his microphones and left the studio.



