Watch moment Ken Agyapong’s brother declared Asenso-Boakye winner of Bantama race

The Minister of Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Aseso-Boakye, has been retained as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency, beating his main contender, Ralph Agyapong.

The incumbent won with 78.22 percent of the total votes cast, making him the only NPP MP who has retained his bid in the constituency.



The Bantama constituency was keenly contested by the two aspirants.



Earlier in the day, there was near fisticuffs between the Agyapong and Asenso-Boakye.



This was after Ralph accused the incumbent of singing at the voting centre, a comment Asenso-Boakye described as pointless.



However, following the election results, Ralph, the brother of the Assin Central Member of Parliament, accepted defeat and recognized the incumbent as the rightful winner.

A video posted on Twitter by UTV captured the moment when Ralph approached Asenso-Boakye to extend his congratulations.



In the video, Ralph warmly embraces his opponent leading him to the center of the election venue.



Ralph raised Asenso-Boakye's hands, officially declaring him the victorious candidate.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti regional chairman of the party, was also observed among the individuals present during the moment.





