Watch reactions of Ghanaian Catholics after allegedly seeing an apparition of the mother of Jesus Christ, Mary

A video making rounds on social media shows the reaction of some Ghanaians belonging to the Catholic Church after they allegedly saw apparitions of the mother of the Lord and Saviour of Christians, Jesus Christ, Mary.

The apparition of Mary was reported seen at the Lady of Lourdes Grotto in Kpando Agbenoxoe, a community in the Volta Region, on Sunday, December 10, 2023, during a celebration by the Catholic Diocese of Ho to make the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.



The video showed some men, women and children running around as they were pointing to the sky.



Some of them could be heard exclaiming “Eii Mary, Eii Mary”.



The Catholic Diocese of Ho confirmed the incident in a post shared in a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, December 15, 2023.



“During the offertory collection, the congregation's attention was drawn to the 'dancing sun'. The faithful Present believed it was a manifestation of the presence of the Blessed Mother.

“Many pilgrims ran to the feet of the statue of Mary and offered prayers of veneration. The whole congregation was called to a moment of silence and meditation to appreciate the greatness of God in our midst,” it wrote.



BAI/OGB

