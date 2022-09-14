Watch the beautiful recent encounter between Mahama and Bawumia as they share a warm embrace

Over the years, it has been quite clear that for several political leaders in this country, whereas they may disagree on political ideologies, they may not always be sworn enemies.

With too many examples available, a recent encounter between former President John Dramani Mahama and the sitting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has added to the list of the beautiful sides of the serious business of politics.



In photos and a video that have been severally shared on social media, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama displayed maturity and respect for each other.



The two met at the funeral grounds of the late father of the owner of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong.



The event, which took place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, saw the two grace the event in the presence of several thousands of sympathisers.



In the video, as seen below, the two politicians who have on several occasions gone at each other on political lines, challenging each other, allowed none of those differences to come between them when they met.

Walking confidently up to where John Mahama and his team were seated to greet them, the latter also returned the act by standing to his feet, waiting patiently for his turn to shake the hand of Dr. Bawumia.



And when he did, the two shared a long but brief time exchanging some inaudible words, even as they laughed and warmly hugged.



