Watch the first and last time Queen Elizabeth II 'wore' the Crown

Then Princess Elizabeth was in Kenya on official visit when her father died. She arrived in Kenya as a princess but flew back home to become a Queen.

Between 1953 and 2022, she clocked a full seven decades on the throne, becoming the longest serving British monarch.



Her funeral took place on September 19 following her death on the 8th. Guests from across the world were at the funeral ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey before her burial later in the day.



A 35-second video shared by one Charlie Proctor, a Royal Correspondent, showed the moment in 1953 when the crown was placed on the head of 26-year-old queen.



The other part of the video shows the solemn moment on Monday, when the Royal Crown was officially - symbolically if you like - taken from her.



It was after the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where an official lifts the crown from its perch on her coffin and hands it over to another officer.

He captioned the video: 1953: The first time the Crown was placed on Queen Elizabeth II’s head



"2022: The Crown leaves Elizabeth II’s possession for the final time."



Queen Elizabeth II passed away September 8 at the age of 96 and has since been succeeded by her son, King Charles III.

World leaders gathered on September 19 to bid her farewell. According to the Royal Family official Twitter handle, a private burial took place in the evening of September 19 at The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.



The Queen was laid to rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.



