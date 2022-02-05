Watch the first episode of The Lowdown in 2022 with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei

Chief Superintendent Courage Atsem graces the first episode of The Lowdown in 2022.

As the PRO of the Ghana Prisons Service, he journeys us through the living conditions of prisoners in Ghana.



This insightful edition of the Lowdown captures the successes and improvements of some of the prisoners in Ghana in regards to education, acquisition of skills among others.



Watch the informing interview with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei as it airs on Monday, February 7, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the video below:



