Watch the reaction of NPP delegates after Ken showed them ‘evidence’ of chairmen receiving GH¢ 100k, pick-ups

There was drama when New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong met with delegates of the party from the Tamale North and Sagnarigu constituencies in the Northern Region.

Ken Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, told the NPP delegates that some of the party’s chairmen were given over GH¢100,000 and brand-new cars to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



But Ken’s allegation did not sit well with the NPP constituency chairman for Sagnarigu, who got up to challenge his claim, saying that he did not receive an inducement to support the vice president.



This forced Ken to show the delegates pictures of some chairpersons of the party apparently being offered money and vehicles.



As soon as Ken mentioned that he was going to show them proof of what he was saying, the crowd of delegates started cheering.



He then took out his phone and started showing his evidence to the delegates.

Almost all the delegates were up on their feet, rushing to take a look at Ken’s evidence.



Some of them can be seen shocked as they took a look at the visuals the NPP presidential hopeful showed them.



