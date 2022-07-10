1
Menu
News

Watch this heated 1957 debate on racism between Ghanaian, Nigerian, South African and Ethiopian students

Video Archive
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Racial discrimination has always been a huge subject of discussion among countries on a global front.

Although the situation is relatively better globally as a result of evolution and development, racism still persists very much among some individuals and groups around the world.

In Africa especially, racism has persisted in some countries including South Africa.

In the 50’s for example, racism was on the high and more often than not, Africans who were popularly referred to as Negroes were discriminated against racially or looked down on by their European counterparts.

There was also racial prejudice among African countries.

During such period, a debate among students from different African descent was held.

The video sighted on social media shows four students from the Gold Coast (now Ghana), Nigeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa, battling out the topic, "Are Americans prejudiced in their opinions about Africa?"

The participants; Miss Amelia Addae, Gold Coast (now Ghana); Miss Susan Rennie,South Africa; Mr. Mesfin Binega, Ethiopia; Mr. Boniface Offokaja, Nigeria each shared their opinions on the subject.

The debate was coordinated by Mrs. Waller according to information from the American Archive of Public Broadcasting.

Watch how it played out in the video below:



WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide