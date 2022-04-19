1
Menu
News

Watch victim of Lebanese sword attack share his experience on #SayItLoud

Video Archive
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An incident on the Oxford Street of Osu on Saturday, April 8, 2022, led to a massive social media call for a foreigner to be brought to book.

The incident which was captured in a video and went viral on social media saw a man later identified to be a Lebanese wielding a sword and threatening to behead another person.

Amidst his obvious outburst, the Lebanese, later identified as Osman Brustani, refused to be calmed in the presence of a pleading crowd.

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, announced it had taken notice of the viral video.

Subsequently, the police announced the arrest of the suspect a day after the notice and arraigned him before a court.

After coming face to face with his attacker in court on Thursday, April 14, 2022, Iddrisu Yussif, the victim of the attack, sat with George Ayisi at his neighbourhood, Nima, to have a chat about the incident.

Iddrisu, among other things, detailed how a plea to have Brustani move his car from the front of his displayed artefacts infuriated his attacker who had parked in front of the shop for over an hour.

According to him, it took his ingenuity of running into a nearby shop and locking himself up to save him from losing his life to a sword attack.

He further narrates how the suspect was arrested by the police just some thirty minutes after the Inspector General of Police personally assured him of bringing the perpetrator to book.

He tells of how the attack has left him with panic attacks and how he now fears plying his trade in the same vicinity where his attacker and other Lebanese nationals operate their businesses at Osu.

Iddrisu who is a former juvenile correction center inmate shared with George Ayisi how his 3-year term has reformed him and how he has managed to establish for himself a business using the skills he acquired in detention.

Watch the interview with Iddrisu Yussif on GhanaWeb TV below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game