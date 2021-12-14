Water crises hit communities in Kpone ahead of Christmas

Residents collecting water from a water tanker

Source: GNA

Residents of Kpone, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, have been hit with acute water shortage ahead of the yuletide.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Jacob Tettey Addy, Assembly Member for Denglah Electoral Area in Kpone, said the water shortage had affected domestic and commercial activities.



He said the water challenge in Kpone had been there for a long time, adding it was time the leadership helped to address the situation.



Mr. Addy called on the Ghana Water Company to ensure that residents enjoy a frequent supply of water to their homes.



The Denglah Assembly Member said because of the water shortage, residents in the various communities spent huge sums of money to buy water from private suppliers.

Mr. Addy called on the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to solve the problem and ensure that the residents have potable water for use during the Christmas season.



He called on benevolent organizations to supply residents with water for domestic and commercial consumption.



The Ghana News Agency observed that residents in Kpone spend about GHC1.50 for water in the yellow gallons and GHC350.00 for 1,200 litres.



Some of the affected communities are Jamestown, Alata, Jornshi, Shangai, UAC, Olydade, and Dortia.