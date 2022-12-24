Water crisis looms Kumasi as galamseyers invade forest reserves near Barekese Dam

Some farmers accused the illegal miners of destroying their farmlands with the excavator machines

A devastating water crisis looms in the Ashanti Region following the alleged invasion of illegal miners famed as galamseyers, in forest reserves which is a few metres away from the Barekese Dam

The Development has sparked agitation among residents of Fufuo, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North constituency, who believe activities of the illegal miners will seriously threaten the life of one of the major dams that provide portable water to residents if not curtailed.



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, an opinion leader at Fofuo, Mr Kwabena Nyankomago Ahenkan disclosed that, the illegal miners brought their excavators about a month ago to ostensibly mine for gold.



He added that the galamseyers together with some Chinese nationals left the machines in the bush after initial protest from community members only for them to return to the site to engage in illegal mining.



He decried the devastating effects the activities will have on the Barekese Dam if the miners are allowed to operate in the area.

"We have been told already that the dam which supplies about 30 million gallons of water daily is producing under capacity due to siltation and other forms of pollution caused by sand winning, illegal tree felling, farming, and new human settlements".



"Officials of Ghana Water Company recently informed us that, Barekese dam which currently produces 30 million gallons of treated water daily as against the maximum of 48 million gallons is on the verge of extinction that's why we are vehemently opposed to these miners because it will further destroy the dam it allowed."



Some farmers in the community accused the illegal miners of destroying their farmlands with the excavator machines.



They noted that the Chinese nationals who came with the machines promised to compensate them but they were not happy with the galamsey activities and so informed authorities in the area for swift action to be taken.