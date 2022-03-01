Water in the ear sensation can cause dizziness- Doctor warns

File Photo

Medical Practitioner at the Internal Medicine Department, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Florence Koryo Akumiah had said that, water sensation in the ear can cause imbalance.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, the Doctor medically explained what makes the water sensation in the ear cause imbalance and dizziness.



“We call it endolymph. So, we have some semi secular canal and we have fluid there. So fluid is what helps you.



You know how like a bottle of water is if I move it, the water level changes so that is what, when I change the level like this, the brain now senses the change and tries to reposition it so that it is in at a level plain. So that is what happens.

It is for that purpose, so that if I move my head and the level changes, my body is also able to orient to keep me in balance”, she explained.



She however stated that, there are some manoeuvring positions of the head that helps to remove the water from the ear.



“Manoeuvres or some position your head. This is actually the procedure that you have to do. Sometimes the patient can be thought and when they do it, they get relieved for the symptoms at home”, he said.