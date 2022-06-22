Water will flow in Damongo soon - Abu Jinapor assures

Damongo MP, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor has assured the people of the Damongo constituency that water will flow very soon in their homes.

The Damongo MP made the call during the commissioning of the Damongo Municipality astroturf project at a ceremony on June 18, 2022.



Speaking at the commisioning ceremony, the Damongo MP assured the constituents that all is set for the Damongo Water project to kickstart.



He said the final paperwork has been completed and will soon see the commencement of work anytime soon.



Hon Jinapor added that the water project is very dear to his heart and that will be the biggest legacy in his first term in office representing the people.

A very confident Damongo MP however added that he is not commenting much on the project because he knows what is ongoing behind the scenes and will soon be vindicated by doubters and doomsayers.



He said the Government secured a credit facility of US$49,000,000.00 from the UK Export Finance and Deutsche Bank AG for the water project aimed at supplying portable water to the people of Damongo Township and its surrounding communities.



The Damongo MP said communities earmarked to benefit from the Project include Yipala, Banyasi, Ntereso, Fulfoso, Sumpini, Busunu, Kebiesu, Tailorpe, Alhassan Kura, Jonokponto, Achubunyo, Soalepe, Canteen, Frafra Settlement No.3, Broto and Nabori.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in July 2020, cut the sod for the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project in Damongo in the Savannah Region which will supply portable drinking water through the taps.