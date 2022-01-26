We've not forgotten the mismanagement and hardship you imposed on us - Ghanaians tell Mahama

Former President Mahama

Former President Mahama appears to have scored an own goal with his decision to post a throwback video of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his Facebook page.

The video, which had the Vice President addressing the issue of excessive taxes by the Mahama regime, was accompanied by a caption, "talk is cheap", which sought to attack the Vice President.



However, the early morning post rather attracted many condemnations of the former President and set a platform for a total recall of the difficulties Ghanaians went through under his administration.



Scores of people who commented were quick to remind former President Mahama how the Ghanaian economy was mismanaged under his watch, leading to the IMF for economic direction and bailout.



On taxes, many reminded the former President how his government suffocated Ghanaians and businesses with excessive taxes including taxes on condoms and cutlasses for farmers.



While going to the IMF for economic direction by the Mahama government wad the most prominent topic Ghanaians raised under the post, others were also quick to remind the former President how bad the economy he superintended was to the extent that the nation was plunged into darkness throughout his term as President, and his administration had to put a freeze on public sector employment.



Others also raised how Mahama's government could not even raise money to pay allowances for teacher and nursing trainees, and therefore, had to cancel them.

In the end, it appears the early morning post by Mahama, aimed at targeting Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, rather created a platform for Ghanaians to remind the former President what they went through under his watch as President.
















