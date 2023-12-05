We’II organise the district-level elections in Jasikan and Guan districts – EC

File photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will conduct the District Level Elections (DLEs) in the Jasikan and Guan Districts on the 19th of December 2023.

A statement issued by the electoral body explained that the decision to organise the DLEs in these districts follows the passage of the Constitutional Instrument (CI) that allows the EC to conduct the exercise in the districts in question.



Nominations for the 2023 District Level Elections in Jasikan and Guan Districts were not received on November 16th and 17th, as they were in other districts, as CI 119, which was to be revised, had not matured.



In the statement issued on Monday, December 4, 2023, the EC said, “Nomination Forms may be obtained free of charge at the Jasikan and Guan District Offices of the Electoral Commission or on the Website of the Electoral Commission (www.ec.gov.gh).”



“Completed Nomination Forms must be delivered in quadruplicate by either the Candidate or the Proposer or Seconder together with two copies of recent post-card sized photographs (bust sized) to the Returning Officer of the Electoral Area for which the Candidate seeks election, from Thursday, the 7th to Friday the 8th of December 2023 between the hours of nine o’clock in the morning to twelve noon and two o’clock to five o’clock in the evening on each day.”

“Nominations for the Unit Committee Elections shall be witnessed by the signatures or marks of the Proposer and the Seconder and supported by eight (8) other persons who are residents and registered to vote in the Electoral Area,” it added.



Meanwhile, the EC has further disclosed that



all inquiries related to the elections should be addressed to the District Officers of the Electoral Commission in the Jasikan and Guan Districts.