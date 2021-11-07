We’II probe veracity of Eduwatch allegations - WAEC

West African Examination Council

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has revealed that some three schools captured in the Eduwatch monitoring report on the just ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) did not participate in the exercise.

WAEC indicated this at a press conference addressed by the Public Relations officer Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe.



The three schools are; Insaaniyaa Senior High School, Beposoman Muslims Senior High School, and Kikam Senior High School.



According to her, Insaaniyaa School as of January, 2021 had been shut down, and could not have participated in the exams.



“We observed that one, Insaaniyaa Senior High School, that is number twelve on the list of schools that was reported to have been monitored by Eduwatch, does not currently exist. The school was closed down in January 2021.



“No candidate was registered by Insaaniyaa Senior High School for the WASSCE 2021, neither was the school used as an examination centre. So we do not know where his monitors went to monitor Insaaniyaa Senior High School,” she said.



She said Beposoman Muslims School is not recorded in the Council’s list of schools that partook in the WASSCE.

“Beposoman Muslims Senior High School, that is number one on the list of schools by Eduwatch, is also not on the Council’s list of participating schools for the exam. Rather the list of schools that we have for the examination includes Ghana Muslim Mission Schools, Beposo, that is number 4.



“So we do not really know what he meant by listing Beposoman Senior High School and then he also has Ghana Muslim Mission school on his list. So, I think that we’ll need further clarification on that,” the PRO said.



She went on further stating that Council has no records of Kikam SHTS.



“So when we look at the list of schools that Eduwatch claims that they monitored, these schools are not on our list of schools that took part in the WASSCE, so we wish to ask Eduwatch to give us further clarification, because we have taken note of some of the issues raised in the report.”



She said they have taken serious “notice of allegations made in the report of malpractices in certain schools and we’ll probe the issue further to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims made.”