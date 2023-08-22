We’II stop any election in our community if our developmental needs are not met – Chief of Akwabengkrom

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The chief and elders of Sefwi Akwabengkrom in Bia East have issued a strong warning to the government and its agents not to campaign in the town until their issues are addressed.

In an interview with the media, Nana Kwasi Akwabeng II, chief of Akwabengkrom, stated that they addressed a letter to the assembly in 2017 listing all of their difficulties, but none of the developmental projects had been completed.



As a result, they have announced ‘No Development, No Votes’ in the area.



He bemoaned the fact that, despite voting in elections, the area had experienced little progress over the years.



The traditional ruler stated that they have reached an agreement that no election campaign will be held in the village until these concerns are addressed.



“The dilapidated primary school building is our main concern.” The school building endangers the lives of the students. Following that, we met as traditional leaders and wish to warn the administration. They should give USB a new building till they have done what we desire.

We do not have teachers, and the community has hired and paid teachers. We voted in every election, but we haven’t gotten our fair part of the national cake. We had written to the assembly requesting a CHPS compound, but we had received no response.



Our school building is in disrepair, and if it weren’t for the Forestry Commission’s donation of roofing sheets and other supplies, our children would be learning in the rain.



The classrooms are likewise in disrepair, with no desks for the students. We also require 50 bags of cement and other construction materials. We do not want them to come to the area and organise polls if they do not do what we want.”



Finally, he took the opportunity to convey his heartfelt appreciation to the Forestry Commission for the assistance they provide to the community.