We’II vote against Akufo-Addo because of poor roads - Chief, residents of Hasowodze

The roads in the town have not been rehabilitated since the 70s

With barely three weeks to the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections, Nana Kojo Armah XI, Chief of Assin Hasowodze in the Assin South District and also the Chairman of Assin and Breman chiefs in the Breman Anyan-Assiam District all of Central Region, is leading a ‘NO Road, NO Vote Campaign’.

The traditional ruler and his subjects are disappointed in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), threatening to boycott the elections if the roads in the area are not repaired.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm that the deplorable nature of their roads has affected their livelihoods as cars are unable to ply the roads.



The chief and residents have said this affect movements and access to health care.



They, therefore, want the deplorable roads to be fixed with immediate effect. Failure to have the roads fixed will mean that they will not participate in the 2020 polls.



The traditional leader said since the road was constructed in the late 70s, it has not seen any repair works.



All efforts to reach authorities to have the road fixed he claimed have proved futile.





According to him, the authorities have blamed the coronavirus outbreak on their failure to repair the road.



He warned the President that residents will vote against his government if the road is not fixed before election day.







The majority of residents in the area are cocoa farmers who told our news team they struggle to transport their produce to the market.