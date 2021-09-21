We accept president's appointments wholeheartedly - Coalition of MMDCES Aspirants

Members of the Coalition of MMDCES Aspirants

A group called Coalition of MMDCES Aspirants (COMAS) has promised to support the appointments of the Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCES) made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, even though they were not picked.

The coalition said the president can only appoint only one person for the MMDCEs position as enshrined in the Local Government Act, and therefore any person appointed must be fully supported by the party supporters for the developments at the various districts assemblies.



Coalition of MMDCES Aspirants (COMAS) is a group of NPP members nationwide who aspired to be appointed by President Nana Akuffo-Addo for MMDCEs positions but could not make it.



President Nana Akuffo-Addo, through the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon Dan Botwe, announced 260 appointees on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in a press briefing in Accra.



This, in a press conference held on Monday, September 20, 2021, in Kumasi, the National President of COMAS, Emmanuel Obrempong Frimpong, called on the supporters of the ruling New Patriotic (NPP) to exercise restraint and respect the appointments.



He revealed that maintaining political power in 2024 largely depends on the performances exhibited by MMDCEs, “and that can only be achieved with the support of every NPP member.”

He noted that the ‘Breaking the Eight’ mantra can only be feasible if we the supporters unite under one mission of maintaining political power in 2024.



“We must understand that this mantra can’t be achieved on a silver platter. It would take hard work, unity, and sacrifice to achieve. It is for this reason that COMAS exists,” they posited.



The coalition also appealed to the assembly members to endorse the MMDCEs appointees in haste to avoid any unnecessary delays of developmental projects.



“We are also appealing to our honourable members of the various assemblies to put the interest of Ghana first and endorse the president’s appointments to avoid any unnecessary delays in our local government administration,” the coalition added.



They also advised the appointees to be humble and work very hard to compliment the president’s faith reposed in them.