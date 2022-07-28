We all need a Koku Anyidoho in our lives – Editor asserts

CEO of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho

Editor of the Republic Press newspaper, Samuel Frimpong, has praised the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute (AMI), Samuel Koku Anyidoho for showing a high level of loyalty to the late President Atta Mills.

Brother of former President, John Evans Atta Mills is furious that the government has allowed the Atta Mills Institute to tamper with the grave of the former President.



The non-governmental organisation run by Koku Anyidoho, an aide to the late Prof. Atta Mills, says they are rehabilitating the ‘Asomdwe Park’ where the mortal remains of the ‘Asomdwehene’ were buried.



According to the brother of the former President, Samuel Atta Mills, the current arrangement goes against customs.



But according to Samuel Frimpong, Koku Anyidoho has proven he means more than family to the late President and will do all it takes to ensure the legacy of the late Mills lives on.

“Everyone needs a Koku Anyidoho in their lives. He has proven pure loyalty to the late President. Samuel Atta Mills couldn’t handle what Koku is doing and the problem with all this is the name Koku Anyidoho leading the charge in the preservation of the late President’s legacy,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Samuel Frimpong advised the NDC and family of the late President against tarnishing his image.



“Koku Anyidoho has shown us what loyalty looks like and they (NDC and family of the late Mills) should be grateful to the nation and government for coming together to find a good resting place for the late President Atta Mills,” he posited.