We also pay financial inducement to delegates – Ken Agyapong’s campaign manager

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP flagbearer hopeful

Kwame Owusu, the campaign manager for Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed that their campaign team also paid delegates some amount of inducement on the campaign trail ahead of the November 4 primaries.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News on October 25, 2023, he acknowledged the use of financial incentives within their campaign, explaining that it was in response to the substantial sums of money being provided to delegates by a fellow contender in the race.



"He has given some inducements which are far too high, and people look at it, and they are very dissatisfied with things that we have not been able to pay; such as NABCO.



“Recently, we were even owing so much money as regards school feeding and the rest... So when people see the amount of money that is moving that they claim they don’t have, people become suspicious,” citinewsroom.com quoted him as having said.



When asked directly if Kennedy Agyapong's campaign is also providing financial inducements, he confirmed, "Oh yes! Oh yes! we are only saying that if we are inducing, we should do it in such a way that people don’t see it as buying them. That they are being encouraged to do that."



He further expressed his concerns about the suitability of Dr. Bawumia for the role of leading the country, citing what he perceived as an uninspiring performance over the last six years.

He alleged that many Members of Parliament and party figures who support Dr. Bawumia's candidacy may do so out of fear of the potential changes Kennedy Agyapong could introduce to the party if selected as the flagbearer.



AM/SARA



