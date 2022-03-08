1
We are because they are – Bawumia salutes women on International Women’s Day

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Veep Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended a hearty message of commendation and appreciation to all women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Every year on the 8th of March, the world commemorates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

Celebrating Women on the Day, Dr. Bawumia used his social media handles to eulogize women for their compassion, and also called for them to be treated equally without prejudice.

“On this special day, I celebrate all women globally for the God-given love and care they offer the world,” he wrote.

“As we mark today we should acknowledge the importance of why women should be treated equally without any bias or prejudice.”

“Women: we are because they are,” Dr. Bawumia added.

