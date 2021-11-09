We are committed to supporting Ghana's sanitation efforts - Hungary Ambassador

Minister for Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah with H.E. Tamás Endre Fehér, Ambassador for Hungary

• Ghana seeks to provide access to clean and safe water for all citizens

• The Hungarian goverment undertakes a number of water project initiatives



• Clean and safe water a priority to President Akufo-Addo



Ambassador for Hungary, H.E. Tamás Endre Fehér has expressed resolve of the Hungarian Government’s commitment to lending support to Ghana's sanitation efforts.



According to Endre Fehér, the Hungarian Government has thus far built and commissioned the first Water Treatment Plant in Kumasi as one of the flagships water projects while the Dambai water project in the Oti Region and two other projects in Tamale and Takoradi are yet to be completed.



Speaking during a courtesy call paid on the Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Hungary Ambassador outlined other projects which have started so far.

“The water project at Kwanyako in the Central Region with the Ghana Water Company Limited has just commenced the tendering process and the project is to see to the construction and reconstruction of nearly 500 kilometers of pipelines and a reservoir of about 10,250 cubic meters and to also boost the cleaning facility to up to 10,000 cubic meters.”



“The Hungarian Export-Import (EXIM) Bank would fund the project with an amount of US$200,000 after the feasibility study had been completed by Hungarian and Turkish companies working on the project,” the Ambassador added.



As part of efforts to support Ghana’s coronavirus vaccination programme, H.E. Endre Fehér said, “The Hungarian Government is also donating some 800,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Ghana in support of the vaccination exercise currently being rolled out in the country.”



Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah reacting to the development expressed gratitude to the Hungarian Ambassador and its government for lending their unflinching support to Ghana.



She added that the provision of clean and safe water had been a priority to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and was optimistic that the Government’s agenda of improving and providing access to water for all citizens, would be achieved.