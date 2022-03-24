We are confident the economy will work again – Ofori Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Ofori-Atta says NPP govt has rescued Ghana from hardships

Govt confident measures will work – Finance minister



Measures will not affect growth and spending on social protection - Minister



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the government is confident of averting the current hardship being faced by Ghanaians.



According to Ofori-Atta, governments led by New Patriotic Party have a good track record of saving the country from economic hardship.



Speaking at a press briefing to announce measures the government is going to take to avert the current economic hardships, the minister said, “this is not the first time an NPP government working together with the people of Ghana, has succeeded in overcoming an economic challenge of this nature.

“We have demonstrated time and time again our ability to overcome with you. First, in 2001, the NPP government led by former President Kufour together with the people of Ghana brought the country out of severe economic difficulties.



“Second, in 2017, the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with the people of Ghana, brought the country out of the economic doldrums in which we were at the end of 2016. This third time still under President Akufo-Addo working together with the people of Ghana will not be an exception,” he said.



Ofori-Atta further indicated that the measures being taken by the government will restore confidence and safeguard the achievement of the 2022 budget target including the deficit of 7.4 percent of GDP.



“These measures have been carefully designed to ensure that growth and spending on social protection are however not compromised,” he added.



Some of the measures employed by the government include the suspension of the purchase of imported vehicles and the suspension of all foreign travels except for important ones. Other measures include the cutting on discretionary expenditure by an additional 10 percent and a 50 percent cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions.