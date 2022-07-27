‘We are confused with individuals wearing ‘Road Safety’-branded vests’ – NRSA fights bribery tag

David Osafo Adonten is the acting Director General of the NRSA

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has stated that a recent survey that placed it among the list of institutions in Ghana that take the most bribes may have stemmed from misinforming.

According to a statement by the Authority, its primary duties does not place it in direct contact with people who would offer them bribes as the survey indicated.



The NRSA was reacting to a report on corruption and bribery in Ghana titled “Corruption in Ghana, People’s Experiences and Views” and produced by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, in partnership with the Ghana Statistical Service and with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).



In the report, it showed that the NRSA, among other state institutions and state officials had either been offered huge bribes, or that they had demanded bribes from the public in the line of their work.



But the NRSA insists there must be some wrong judgment in the report, especially because it believes that, their officials may have been confused with some other people.



“… the nature of the Authority’s operations does not ordinarily put officials of the Authority in that situation of relative influence.

“Further, the Authority notes an identity gap by sections of the public on its personnel and functions that may have influenced the perception. The Authority distributes safety materials, including reflective vests branded with ‘Road Safety’ and the Authority’s logo to road safety interest groups. It does appear that the public relates all such individuals wearing Road Safety-branded paraphernalia and their conduct to the Authority, which may have influenced this negative public perception,” portions of the statement said.



The statement further indicated that due to this, it looks to interrogating the findings of the report through engagements with those who prepared it, all in an attempt to correct the negative perception.



