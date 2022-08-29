‘We are disturbed by state of the economy’ – Council of State

Nana Otuo Siriboe, Chairman of the Council of State

The major advisory body to the President, the Council of State, is not happy with the state of the economy and has taken steps to understand the underlying factors and to proffer solutions.

This culminated in a meeting between the Council and the Finance Ministry and Bank of Ghana, last week.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council in an interview with the media said, members were disturbed with the state of the economy but had received good briefing from the managers of the economy as to the way forward in seeking to ease the crisis.



“We are disturbed as every other Ghanaian over the state of the economy, particularly the free fall of the cedi relative to other major currencies.



“So, we can’t just sleep, we are the advisors of the government, we need to be informed, so as to proffer the requisite advice and solutions to the government,” he stressed.



He disclosed that whiles there were no resolutions mid-way through the meeting, the Council hand heard the underlying causes for the economic downturn the short, medium and long term solutions and suggestions.

“We are not (happy with the economy), that is why we met them and we have been assured that things would get better because there are a lot of expectations on the horizon regarding inflows of foreign exchange to shore up our liquidity and enable the BoG to give more dollars to stabilize the cedi,” he added.



He also mentioned that the imminent AfriExim Bank loan, the Cocoa syndicated loan expected later this year plus the IMF programme hopefully arriving next year “makes us hope for the better.”



Government on July 1 initiated talks with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic rescue programme of about US$3 billion in support.



Galloping inflation, last pegged at over 31%, and a depreciating cedi have become two main pointers of the economic crisis that has triggered general rise in cost of living.



