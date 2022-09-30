1
Menu
News

We are engaging ECG to fix anomaly with electricity purchase – PURC

PURC PDS Logo of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured customers of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of its commitment to ensuring that the Company resolves technical anomaly regarding the purchase of electricity.

The Commission, in a statement, said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in full discussions with the service provider to address the issue.

The ECG on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, informed its customers on the Ecash and PNS metering systems that due to a technical challenge, purchase of electricity credit had been interrupted, affecting customers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.

The Company on Thursday, September 29, 2022, said that it was working to rectify the technical anomaly, which had affected the purchase of electricity.

It, therefore, urged customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western and Volta regions to visit the Company’s district offices to purchase electricity.

Meanwhile, some customers have described the incident as unfortunate and asked the PURC to direct ECG to compensate those affected.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Related Articles: