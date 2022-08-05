0
We are going to address all internal issues – Justin Frimpong Kodua 

E99E1BB8 51CF 4B60 9F5E 2801D7A70321.jpeg Justin Frimpong Kodua 

Fri, 5 Aug 2022 Source: etvghana.com

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has pledged party faithful all unresolved internal issues will be dealt with by the new crop of national executives.

He revealed that the new executives are currently receiving briefings from the party’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.

“We are here to serve our people and I urge everyone to be patient and trust the leadership of Stephen Ntim and newly elected national executives. We will look into all issues in the party and provide solutions to them. We will leave no issues unattended to,” he disclosed in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.

As part of planned programs for newly elected national executives of the NPP, they will undertake a regional tour and the new General Secretary pledged “we will also use the tour to address regional and constituency-based issues because we know we need all hands-on deck for 2024 if we truly want to break the 8. We will carefully investigate and address all these issues swiftly.”

Justin Frimpong Kodua will soon occupy his office at the party’s headquarters and will use the time to address all pending issues and petitions. “We assure our members that they voted for us to resolve such matters and that’s what we will do.”

He pledged fairness and only the truth in addressing these issues. “As national officers, we will not allow anyone to take us for granted. We will be fair and firm. We will not be partial and pursue the truth and nothing less.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Frimpong Kodua defeated the incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party to emerge as the new chief scribe for the governing party.

Justin Kodua was elected to the position during the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.

