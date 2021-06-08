We are going to deal with you ruthlessly - Assin Chiefs warn illegal miners

Nana Ababio II has warned that illegal miners would be dealt with ruthlessly

A traditional leader in Assin of the Central Region, Asafoatse Nana Ababio II, has cautioned illegal miners in the area to desist from their activities or face the wrath of the traditional authorities.

Nana Ababio II said some illegal miners are still engaging in the illegal act despite efforts by the government to stop it.



He disclosed a task force has been set up by the traditional authorities and persons caught engaging in the act would be dealt with ruthlessly.



He said the chiefs in the area have pledged to support the efforts by the government in stopping galamsey because of the terrible impact on our water bodies.

He warned that if caught, the chiefs will sanction the persons before handing them over to the law agencies to be prosecuted.



"This is a caution to all those engaging in galamsey. Galamsey is illegal, and I will admonish all the young people in this area to stop or face the consequences. We have set up a task force to go after such people. If you are caught, you will not be spared. We are going to deal with you ruthlessly before you are handed over to the law enforcement agencies,” he cautioned.