We are in a police state, everybody is afraid to talk under Akufo-Addo - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Nyaho-Tamakloe explains why he ditched Kufuor for Akufo-Addo

Former GFA boss laments the use of militias in elections



Nyaho-Tamakloe vows to restore NPP



Founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed his disappointment in the change in character of President Nana Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo after his ascension to the office of president.



According to him, he supported the president’s candidature based on certain characteristics he had exhibited to the extent of ditching the camp of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



He mentioned that President Akufo-Addo has surrounded himself with people who cannot tell him the truth that he is going the wrong way – something he used to do when he was a member of the NPP.



He stated that the country was practically experiencing a police state regime.

“At times I sit back and ask myself, is this the same Nana Addo I know…because I cant believe it. What changed him is those who surrounded him. If I want to talk I will talk a lot. I can tell Nana Addo that he is going the wrong way.



“There’s no one around Nana Addo who can tell him that. I know what I’m telling you. There are people who came to see me before I left the party, that talk to Nana Addo and I do talk to him and he mends his way.



“I mean how can you have a situation where the person that you have trusted and believe has certain principles all of a sudden becomes a different person. Virtually this country in which we are now, to me, it looks like a police state,” Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe lamented.



Asked why he said the country was in a police state mode, the former GFA boss pointed to the bye-election violence at Ayawaso West Wuogon, that led to the election of Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



He said the use of militias has cowed people into silence as people are afraid to speak under the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.



“I was in Johannesburg when I heard about a shooting incident going on somewhere in one of the constituencies [Ayawaso West Wuguon].

“I was shocked but wasn’t surprised because when we won power [when Nana Addo came to power], before and immediately after that, militias were put in place and I got worried.



“I got worried because at a certain stage you cannot control them. I mean, who can advice Nana Addo the democrat to go that way, I find it difficult to understand. Now everybody in this country is afraid to talk,” he stressed.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



