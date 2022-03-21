32
‘We are in difficult times' but NDC can’t lecture us on the economy - Annoh-Dompreh

Frank Annoh Dompreh 1 Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top NPP MP admits economic conditions are dire

Minority NDC wants Economic Management Team disbanded

Government blames COVID-19 for economic downturn

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has admitted that the country was facing challenges by way of economic management.

He is quick to stress that, the challenges notwithstanding, the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, did not have the gravitas to advice government on the economy.

“We accept that we are in difficult times. The NDC and Minority should not take political advantage of the situation and throw dust into the eyes of the people. Our worst is their best.

“To the extent that we have not run to the IMF, even after a global pandemic that is imposing serious difficulties on us, should tell you about our performance. They should not come and lecture us on our economy. We hope they will draw some lessons,” the Daily Guide newspaper's Parliamentary correspondent quoted him as having said.

The Adoagyiri Nsawam MP continued, “It’s interesting to know that the NPP’s worst, if there is anything like worse performance, is better than the NDC’s best performance, and the evidence is there when you look at the data and statistics. It is not far-fetched.

“Ex-President Mahama went through difficulties and we criticised him, and we came to power on the heels of those criticisms. Currently, we have Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which is affecting the entire globe. We have COVID-19 which no country can absolve itself from," he added.

He claimed further that government of Ghana was the only one in the sub-region to have fed citizens for three months at the height of the pandemic as well as shouldering some utility bills.

The Minority NDC in Parliament, last week intensified calls for the government to dissolve the Economic Management Team (EMT) due to the current economic challenges facing the country.

The NDC MP for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, explained that the dissolution was important against the backdrop that the EMT had failed in its quest to help the government to tackle inflation and the depreciation of the Ghanaian currency.

