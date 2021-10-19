We are looking for reportedly 'shot, missing' Shatta Wale - Police

Shatta Wale

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service has begun a search for popular Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, following an alleged gunshot-attack.

A statement released by the Ghana Police Service Monday said they had taken steps to ascertain the whereabouts of the multiple award-winning Reggae and Dancehall muscian who was currently missing.



"The attention of the Police has been drawn to the widely circulated news on the alleged gunshot-attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale," it said in a Facebook post.



"On hearing the news, the Police have launched an investigation into the matter, including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.



"A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there.

"Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra.



"Whilst we continue our investigations, the Police is appealing to the public to provide any information concerning the whereabouts of Shatta Wale to the numbers 18555, 191 and 0302773906."



Born 17th October, 1984, Shatta is a producer, a reggae-dancehall musician and actor.



He is best known for his biggest breakthrough hit song Dancehall King, which led to winning the Artiste of the Year at the 2014 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.