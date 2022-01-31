We are losing our youth to drugs - Drug addiction counsellor

Lydia Abena Manu, Drug addiction counselor

Drug addiction counselor Lydia Abena Manu has stated that the government must pay attention to drug addiction or Ghana will lose her working youth.

In an exclusive interview on SVTV Africa, Lydia indicated that the drug-addicted youth might take over the country if the right institutions fail to change the narrative.



“The perception about mental health and rig addiction is sad and serious. If you and I don't get support and we quit, there will be a time when we won't be able to move about after 6 pm because of drug addicts. It is going to be more serious than it is now. Drug addiction is not spiritual. There is a craving for it, and that is why they keep going back to it,” she said.



Madam Lydia also highlighted some indications of a drug user; Isolation, Change in appetite (sugary foods and ice), often preferring to wear brighter colors, etc.



She also applauded SVTV Africa for its contribution to the campaign on drug addiction. However, she disclosed that “I've been campaigning for ten years with any sponsorship, but I don't give up. Even if two people watch this interview and change, I'm okay.”

Madam Lydia is an addiction counselor who specializes in the treatment and prevention of drugs. She is the head of Willing Way Foundation Ghana in the Ashanti region, Kumasi.



