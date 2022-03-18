We are masters of our own rules - Joe Wise declares amid Supreme Court judgement

Parliament adjourns sitting over lack of quorum again

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has stated that Parliament remains a master of its own rules.



This is coming on the back of the recent ruling by the Supreme Court in a matter brought before it on the constitutionality of whether sit-in Speakers of Parliament have casting votes in the House or not.



In the unanimous decision of the apex court, it ruled that any such person in the seat of the Speaker of Parliament also has the right to cast a vote, thereby squashing portions of the Standing Orders of Parliament that state otherwise.

Presiding over Parliament on Friday, March 18, 2022, the Bekwai Member of Parliament, while interjecting a motion being put forward by the MP for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, told him to withdraw the comments that the House is no longer a master of its own rules, referencing the Supreme Court ruling.



Calling for an adjournment of proceedings on the back of the lack of quorum formed in the House on the day, the MP called for care to be taken so as not to undermine the ruling of the Supreme Court.



“Care must be taken; we are no longer masters of our own rules,” he said.



But the displeased sit-in Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, softly chided the MP, declaring that contrary to the new assertion, Parliament remains its own master.



“Honorable Leader, kindly withdraw that part. That’s not like you. You have been a decent and well (sic) lawyer; don’t add that part – it’s not like you. Your argument is ok, it’s sound but don’t add the propaganda bit because that is not like you.

“Proceed but cut out we’re no longer masters of our own rules: we are!” he stated.



The House eventually adjourned sitting due to the lack of quorum. Sitting is expected to resume on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.



