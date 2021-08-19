We are monitoring how negotiations will go within the next month - UTAG

Prof. Charles Marfo is UTAG President

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has suspended its strike.

All lecturers have been asked to resume teaching and other related activities on Monday, August 23.



A statement signed by Professor Charles Marfo, National President of UTAG, and Dr. KK Abavare, National Secretary said “As a sign of good faith and empathy for our distressed students, members are being directed to restore teaching and other related activities effective Monday 23rd August 2021.”



The leadership of UTAG said they are monitoring how negotiations will go within the next month.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in an earlier meeting on Thursday, August 19 that a road map has been put in place to resolve the issues and he hoped that this road map will be adhered to by all parties.



“All of us are happy that the University lectures have agreed after some long drama negotiations to suspend the strike we are hoping very much some soring binding arrangement will be finally agreed on by the parties. There is a road map that has been established and hopeful both parties will make sure that this road map is carefully implemented,’ Mr. Akufo-Addo said.

The application filed by the National Labour Commission (NLC) against the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has been struck out by the Labour Division of the Accra High Court.



Lawyers of the NLC had told the court that the two parties had reached an agreement on the matter.



UTAG and NLC were reported on Wednesday, August 18 to have taken steps to discontinue the court case over the strike action by the union.



This was reached on Wednesday, August 18 after officials of UTAG and NLC had a meeting to discuss the way forward.



They are also taking steps to return to the negotiation table.

A statement said “That both parties (Government and UTAG) agree that there is a need to get back to the negotiating table from the week beginning Monday, August 23, 2021.



“That a road for negotiation, as agreed at previous consultative meetings between the parties, which imposes a one-month mandatory period beginning 23rd August 2021 for negotiations, shall be signed by both parties;



“That whilst the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations in conjunction with the NLC is taking steps to discontinue all legal processes against UTAG, UTAG will also take steps to suspend the ongoing strike action;



“That government acknowledges the need to improve the working conditions of University Teachers and shall treat this will all the seriousness it deserves.”



Earlier negotiations between the state and UTAG broke down, compelling the NLC to seek intervention