We are not afraid of you – Asiedu Nketia ‘barks’ at government over Ato Forson suit

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Atta Mills government procures 200 ambulances

Ato Forson charged with causing financial loss to the state



Bright Simons urges govt to go after ‘big guys’ in corrupt deals



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, says the legal action taken by the government against the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is an intimidating tactic being deployed by the state.



Asiedu Nketia alleges that the government intends to use the fear of prison to whip some NDC MPs to back the 2022 budget.



He, however, warns that their method will fail as the NDC MPs are not scared of the machinations by the state.



He says that if all the NDC MPs have to end up in Prison for the E-levy not to be passed, they will do so.

“They are begging us to come to the table and they are also intimidating our MPs. You are begging and treating us like this, do they think we will agree to their demands. They should arrest all of us and see if they can approve their budget. He is threatening us but I want them to know that no one is afraid of them,” Asiedu Nketia said on Okay FM.



The former Deputy Finance Minister has been charged alongside two others for wilfully causing financial loss to the state in the deal to purchase some 200 ambulances for the country in 2014.



Dr Ato Forson, Sylvester Anemana; a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health and Richard Jakpa; a businessman, have been hauled to court for allegedly causing the country a loss of €2.37 million.



The trio were dragged to the Accra High Court Thursday (December 23, 2021) by the Attorney-General, on five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully cause financial loss to the state, contravention of the public procurement act and intentionally misapplying public property.



Dr Ato Forson has meanwhile rejected the charges and indicated his readiness to fight for his freedom in court.