We are not against religious practices such as prophecies - Police reiterate

Supt. Alexander Obeng, regional PR director of Police service

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated that the law and law enforcement agents are not against religious practices but that their means of communication must be within the confines of the law.

The service on Thursday, January 6, 2022, issued a press release updating the nation on its earlier directive about issuance of prophecies that had the potential of causing fear and panic or infringing on the rights of others.



The four-point statement dealt with among others, the fact they were analyzing videos of some prophecies from the 2022 Watch Night service and will trigger prosecution if need be.



The statement also cautioned religious leaders that the directive of prophecies did not expire on December 31 and thus should be strictly observed across the year.



“We wish to reiterate that the law and the police are not against religious practices or the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies.



"However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied,” the final paragraph stated.



The first Police statement issued on December 27, 2021, cautioned Prophets especially ahead of the 2021 Watch Night and Cross Over services, that over the years had been used by Charismatic preachers to make ‘doom prophecies.’

The January 6, 2022 statement was signed by Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng.



Background



The Ghana Police Service on December 27 issued a statement, prompting prophets on the need not to make prophecies that cause ‘fear and panic.’



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true."



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement added.