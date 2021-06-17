We are not armed robbers - Viral gun touting youth return to curse accusers

• The young men a few days ago were seen in a viral video brandishing guns

• In a new video shared by the group, they say the accusations of them being involved in armed robbery is falls



• They have explained how the viral video came about and have rained curses on persons accusing them of being armed robbers



A few days ago, their pictures and a video in which they were brandishing guns, went viral hours after an attack on a bullion van had left a police officer and a middle-aged woman dead.



The timing of the video going viral on social media and the bravado with which the four young men issued threats amidst the dry firing of the guns, had many Ghanaians tagging the group as probable criminals and thus called on the police to investigate the viral gun touting youth.



Amidst the growing public concern over the content of the viral video, GhanaWeb has sighted a new video from the group in which they are discounting the allegations linking them to being involved in criminal activities.

According to the group who were this time wielding eggs and a bottle of schnapp, the allegation of them being involved in robbery is only an attempt to tarnish their image.



The boys who are reportedly residents of Obuasi explained how their gun-wielding video came to be.



They state that the guns as seen in their video was used to protect their galamsey mining site after they had several run-ins with a rival group.



“We went to our hometown, Wa for a galamsey job and when we went another group came fighting us. They sometimes come to our site to carry our load. Our leaders sat with us and concluded that galamsey work is about strength so we prepared to go and face those fighting us; we did the video to scare them. We even fought them and retrieved two of our machines from them. We took videos after that and posted on our pages. Unfortunately, some bloggers tapped the video and shared it on social media accusing us of being armed robbers,” one of them stated.



They further clarified that the video in circulation was taken between 2015 and 2020 but not recently as is being purported.

As seen in the new video, the group then goes ahead to smash the eggs and the bottle of schnapps while evoking several gods to reign pain and hardship on persons who have accused them of being criminals.



“We are not armed robbers; we are galamsey people. We hold in our hands eggs calling on antoa and all the gods across Ghana against the bloggers tarnishing our names…this curse is for all those accusing us of being thieves, we leave you to the gods,” these words were followed by the smashing of eggs and the bottle of schnapp.



Watch the videos below:







