We are not getting value out of parliamentarians – Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Dr. Kofi Bentil, has indicated that Ghana is not getting enough value from its Members of Parliament (MPs).



According to him, even though MPs are well paid, a lot of them do not take their duties seriously, with more than half of them regularly absenting themselves from sittings and more than half not contributing to deliberations in the house.



“… before the last election I was one of the lawyers working with Odekro and we had gone to court on this same issue, and the issue was that there were too many parliamentarians who take monthly salaries, take allowances, and they take the pegs of their office and they don’t go to work … We think that is a high cost on this country; we need to do something about it. Some of us believe that we have too many parliamentarians; we are not getting values from them.



“Out of the 275 parliamentarians that we have, it is our reckoning that less than half of them go to work regularly – less than 50% go to work regularly, and less than 50% contribute to the parliamentary discourse, debates, law-making, et cetera,” he said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.com