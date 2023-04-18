‘We are not going to court in 2024’ - Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not consider going the court as a resort to redress 2024 election results.

According to him, the court to decide on the winner of the 2024 election is the various polling stations across the country.



“Look, this is a message to our national chairman and general secretary, we are not going to court in 2024. So, nobody in the national executive should think that anybody will follow anybody to court. The courts in 2024 are going to be at the polling station. And that’s why I call for parliamentary candidates who have what it takes to secure the ballot boxes,” he said.



The MP was speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana monitored by GhanaWeb.



In his reaction to the question posed by the TV host, Dr Randy Abbey, he noted that the opposition, NDC will use what it takes to win and protect the ballots boxes in the 2024 general elections and is prepared to go against match anyone who tries to rig the elections.



“We will win our elections at the polling stations and we will protect and secure the ballot boxes at the polling station. Nobody has the intention of going to court. We will settle the scores in 2024,” he said.

By this, he warned that anyone with an investment towards rigging the elections will be brought down by the NDC.



“Those people with huge investments and think that they want to make this country untenable. They should continue beating the war drums. It doesn’t take a lot to raise down people’s investment. GH¢50.00 fuel and 1 matches stick are all that is needed. So, people should be very minded with the kind of commentaries they make in this country and think you will go and a 6-week course and you will come and threaten our whole democracy,” he said.



“Our democracy”, he added, “is bigger than any person”.



