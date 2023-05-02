We are not in support of this 150 million dollar loan agreement - John Jinapor

John Jinapor, MP for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency,

Member of Parliament for Yapei/Kusawgu, John Jinapor has stated that the minority is not in support of the government’s loan agreement.

According to him, the government must reconsider its decision on the level and rate of borrowing.



He adds that even if it’s necessary for the government to borrow, the money should be invested in projects that are self-financing that can repay some of these loans.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on May 2, he said, “The minority side on the committee thought that the government was over-borrowing. The government was putting the economy in a state where on the assumption of office, the NDC will find it difficult to repay a lot of these gargantuan loans that have been contracted and which cannot be accounted for.



“…we thought that government should pull the breaks and consult further and do the needful. It is true that food security is a major issue, however, despite the planting for food and job project, we are still importing from neighbouring countries.

“We want to appeal to the government to reconsider its decision on the level of borrowing.



“I wish to reiterate that we (the minority) are not in support of this one hundred and fifty billion dollar loan agreement and so be it," John Jinapor added.



Members of parliament have reconvened to consider some urgent issues in parliament. These issues include loan agreements among others.



YNA/WA