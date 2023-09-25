We are not opposed to demonstration – Police

Police mount barricade at the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

The Ghana Police Service says it does not oppose demonstration by the citizenry.

In a press release signed by Director, Public Affairs of the Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Service emphasized that it has track record of providing security for demonstrators in the past.



“Following the end of the three-day demonstration by the above-mentioned group, the Police would like to express gratitude to members of the public, especially those in Accra, for their support and understanding while we worked within our mandate to maintain law and order during the demonstration.



“We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate.

“We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law,” she added.



